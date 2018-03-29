Children with illnesses and disabilities, along with their families, got a chance to visit with more than just the usual wild creatures at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper on Thursday. The Jazz Bear, Spider-Man and Ariel from "The Little Mermaid" were among the characters who hung out with roughly 1,300 guests at the event hosted by the Mascot Miracles Foundation, a nonprofit organization seeking to provide moments of happiness and lasting memories for the children. Trina Ellis, the foundation's vice president and co-founder, said that "just to be able to see the joy and the smiles that the mascots bring to these kids is kind of indescribable."