1 of 8
View 8 Items
Jacob Wiegand, Deseret News
Cutler Henrie, 12, of Syracuse, dances with Bumble, of the Salt Lake Bees, during the Mascot Miracles Foundation event at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper on Thursday, March 29, 2018. During the event, children with illnesses and disabilities, along with their families, met a variety of mascots, superheroes and other characters including the Jazz Bear, Spider-Man and Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”

Children with illnesses and disabilities, along with their families, got a chance to visit with more than just the usual wild creatures at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper on Thursday. The Jazz Bear, Spider-Man and Ariel from "The Little Mermaid" were among the characters who hung out with roughly 1,300 guests at the event hosted by the Mascot Miracles Foundation, a nonprofit organization seeking to provide moments of happiness and lasting memories for the children. Trina Ellis, the foundation's vice president and co-founder, said that "just to be able to see the joy and the smiles that the mascots bring to these kids is kind of indescribable."

Add a comment