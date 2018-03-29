MURRAY — A 59-year-old man was shot dead in an apartment in Murray on Thursday, authorities said.

Murray police detective Kenny Bass said officers had not yet made an arrest in the case as of Thursday evening, but they do not believe the suspect is a threat to the public.

The man in the apartment had died by the time police arrived about 4:30 p.m. at the building at 4263 Jummer Way, Bass said. His name was not immediately released.

Tom Mitchell, who lives across the hall from the apartment 55-and-older community, said he heard four gunshots.

"It was a nightmare happening within 30 seconds," he said. Mitchell said he saw a man with a black beanie hat and green pants run from the door.

Investigators did not immediately give a description of the suspect. They were speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage late Thursday.