SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s hottest new weekend has it all: NASA scientists, New Orleans pirates, the Day of the Dead and pictures of Bob Hope golfing. We can’t think of any other activities you could possibly need.

‘Hidden Figures’ and NASA

If it weren’t for Margot Lee Shetterly, the film “Hidden Figures” wouldn’t have been 2016’s critical and commercial darling. Shetterly, who authored the book on which the film is based, comes to Kingsbury Hall with Dr. Ellen Stofan, former chief scientist at NASA, to discuss empowerment and how STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) needs women and people of color. March 30, 11:30 a.m., 1395 Presidents Cir., free, but a ticket is required, limit two tickets per person (801-581-7100, tickets.utah.edu).

‘Twelfth Night’

Brent Uberty Richard E. Waits as Feste in Pioneer Theatre Company's production of William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," which runs from March 30-April 14.

If Shakespeare had one flaw, it’s that he didn’t include enough pirates. Pioneer Theatre Company’s new production of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” takes care of that flaw. PTC sets the story in New Orleans circa 1812, with its character Orsino cast as a pirate. Consider yourself swashbuckled. March 30-31, times vary, 300 S. 1400 East, $25-$44 (801-581-6961, pioneertheatre.org).

‘Comedy Get Down Tour’

Are you ready to laugh? (Answer truthfully.) Comedians Eddie Griffin, George Lopez, Cedric “The Entertainer” and D.L. Hughley visit the Maverik Center as part of their “Comedy Get Down Tour.” March 30, 8 p.m., 3200 Decker Lake Dr., West Valley City, $37-$87 (801-988-8800, maverikcenter.com).

‘Coco’

If there’s a more heartwarming film about the Day of the Dead, we haven’t seen it. The Marmalade Library hosts a screening of Pixar’s Oscar-winning film “Coco.” In the film, a 12-year-old boy named Miguel is mysteriously transported to the land of the dead. It’s really, really sweet, though. March 30, 1 p.m., 280 W. 500 North, free (801-594-8680, slcpl.org)

‘Bob Hope: An American Treasure’

Hope and golf were a match made in heaven, weren’t they? The World Golf Hall of Fame and Museum brings a new Bob Hope exhibit to the Utah Cultural Celebration Center. Fifteen displays show the entertainer’s contributions to entertainment, and, naturally, his legendary love of golf. The exhibit also includes reproductions of more than 200 vintage photos from Hope’s life. March 30-31, 9-4 p.m. daily, free, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (801-965-5100, culturalcelebration.org).