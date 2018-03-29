SALT LAKE CITY — TT Games announced that its newest Lego video game will center around “The Incredibles," according to Mashable.

The game, awkwardly called Lego The Incredibles, will allow gamers to play out storylines from “The Incredibles” and the upcoming “Incredibles 2,” which debuts on June 15, through the lens of Lego characters living in a Lego world.

The new Lego The Incredibles game will be like the other Lego games. Currently, there are Lego games centered around franchises such as Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Marvel and DC.

As Polygon explained, the new game will allow players to use the Parrs family — including Elastigirl, Mr. Incredible, Violet and Dash — in co-op missions.

Players will “explore action-packed story levels and an epic hub world, including Municiberg and Nomanisan Island, as they use their unique super abilities to bring the city’s villains to justice,” according to the game’s press release.

The game will use themes from the first and second "Incredibles" movies.

"The Incredibles" executive producer Nick Ricks said during a recent interview that the game puts an emphasis on family, just like the original "Incredibles" film.

He told IGN that the game requires players to work together with their family if they want to collect all the hidden items and win.

“How can we bolt all different family members together and we craft all these puzzles to make sure you get tangible rewards for playing together. It's not just something cosmetic. It's really become woven into the fabric of the games,” Ricks said about the game’s development. “There are new ways for the family members to come together and use their separate powers to build these new amazing Lego builds,” Ricks said. “Family teamwork is critical in kind of everything we're doing.”

Ricks said the themes on family persist in the second film, too, according to Mashable. "That sense of, in the first film, Bob realizing that he can't do everything himself," Ricks said.

"His physical personality represents his own strengths but masks his weaknesses,” he added. “He's so immensely strong but he can't take everything on himself. He over-encumbers himself. He burdens himself too much. He needs to be rescued by his family. And it's only then through the family coming together, working together, that they're able to beat Syndrome and stop the Omni-Droid. Without giving too much away, that idea is expanded again in the new film."

The game will release on June 15 for all top consoles and PC.