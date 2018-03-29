SALT LAKE CITY — NBC released a murder mockumentary that will have fans of “The Office” celebrating.

Last week, NBC released a “Making a Strangler” mini-documentary which focuses on the storyline from “The Office” about a murderer named the Scranton Strangler.

On “The Office,” human resources representative Toby Flenderson served as a juror in the strangler’s court trial. And though he voted alongside the jury that the alleged strangler, George Howard Skub, was guilty, Toby later admitted his guilt over his decision, saying he wasn’t sure if the man behind bars was actually the killer.

Through archived footage, "The Office" YouTube channel created the video below, which pieces together clips of Toby admitting his guilt over the decision.

Watch the spoof video below.

The video aligns with a long-standing fan theory that Toby was the Scranton strangler, according to Uproxx.

“Fans point to Toby’s insistence that Skub is innocent, even after Skub strangled him in a prison visit, as him feeling guilty for sending an innocent man to prison,” Uproxx reported. “That doesn’t entirely add up. Why would a murderer feel guilty? But there are numerous other anecdotal pieces of evidence that paint a picture of Toby, the maniac, likely willing to kill time and time again.”

Toby also made news earlier this month, when East Coasters blamed Michael Scott's nemesis for Winter Storm Toby, a powerful nor’easter that ravaged the Northeast earlier.

Rumors kicked up late last year that NBC hoped to bring back “The Office” this coming fall. No official details have been announced yet.

But actor John Krasinski, who played loveable Jim Halpert on the show, told IndieWire that he hopes the show comes back for Christmas Specials, similar to what the UK version of the show does.

"I think the UK thing that I always have pitched and wanted to do is that Christmas special thing, where we do a Christmas special this year and then two years from now, or three years from now, we do another one," he said. "I love that idea coming back finding out where everybody is. I would totally be down for that."