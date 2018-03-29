In five short years, Claire Crosby has accumulated millions of views on YouTube and more than 900,000 subscribers on her channel. So far, she has appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” twice, been cast in a movie and appeared on NBC’s “Little Big Shots.”

A year ago this week, the Deseret News featured the then-4-year-old singer.

Claire’s journey to become a YouTube sensation started when she was just 18 months old. Her parents found her playing at the piano in their Provo, Utah, apartment, and then singing the same tune from the notes she played. When Claire was 22 months old, her father, Dave Crosby, asked her if she wanted to sing a bedtime lullaby. She sang it back to him with perfect pitch.

Claire’s first YouTube success came in January 2016 when her father published a video of her singing “Part of Your World.” The video became a huge hit.

“It really was just for family and friends,” Claire’s mother, Ashley Crosby, said. “We posted just because it was so cute and something we wanted to share, but never ever thought — it wasn’t our plan to do a channel with her ever, but it was something that just grew.”

