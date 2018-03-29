The following new mission presidents and their wives have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Johan August Buysse, 62, and Berlinde Simonne Achiel Buysse-Vergauwen, four children, St. Niklaas Ward, Antwerp Belgium Stake: Belgium/Netherlands Mission, succeeding President Robert L. Bunnell and Sister Jann W. Bunnell. Brother Buysse serves as a patriarch and is a former stake president, bishop, branch president, stake public affairs director, district president and ward mission leader. Born in Lokeren, Belgium, to Eduard Buysse and Agnes Devriendt.

Sister Vergauwen serves as stake Primary president and is a former ward and district Young Women president, institute teacher, ward Relief Society president and seminary teacher. Born in St. Niklaas, Belgium, to Jozef Vergauwen and Francine Van Eynde.

Gregorio Enrique Casillas Bueno, 42, and Alma Angelina Obeso de Casillas, three children, Los Olivos Ward, Tijuana México Insurgentes Stake: México México City South Mission, succeeding President D. Bryan Mecham and Sister Katrina Mecham. Brother Casillas serves as a bishopric counselor and is a former stake president, bishop, ward Young Men president and missionary in the México Tampico Mission. Born in Tijuana, México, to Gregorio Casillas Diaz and Maria Ascension Bueno de Casillas.

Sister Casillas serves as a seminary teacher and is a former branch Young Women and Primary president, and ward Relief Society president. Born in Mexicali, México, to Rodrigo Obeso Buelna and Alma Angelina Gonzalez Flores.

Francisco Deocles Nunes Granja, 62, and Evelina Oliveira Granja, three children, Recife Ward, Recife Brazil Stake: Brazil Cuiabá Mission, succeeding President Adilson Oliveira and Sister Elisabete Oliveira. Brother Granja serves as a high councilor and is a former Area Seventy, stake president, mission presidency counselor, bishop, institute teacher and missionary in the Brazil Porto Alegre/Curitiba Mission. Born in Ceará, Brazil, to Deoclides Gouveia Granja and Maria Alaide.

Sister Granja serves as a stake temple and family history consultant and is a former stake Primary, Relief Society, and Young Women president, ward Primary president and family history center director. Born in Pernambuco, Brazil, to Evaldo Ferreira de Oliveira and Terezinha de Jesus da Costa Oliveira.

Scott Larry Howell, 57, and Lori Bateman Howell, seven children, Bluffdale 9th Ward, Bluffdale Utah South Stake: North Dakota Bismarck Mission, succeeding President Michael J. Hess and Sister Danece Hess. Brother Howell is a former stake president, bishop, stake Young Men president, high councilor, stake executive secretary and missionary in the Wisconsin Milwaukee Mission. Born in Malad, Idaho, to Larry Don Howell and Ruby Ludwig Howell.

Sister Howell serves as a ward Young Women adviser and is a former ward Primary and Young Women president, ward missionary, stake Primary music leader and missionary in the Brazil Brasilia Mission. Born in Salt Lake City to Charles Neldon Bateman and Karen Breeze Bateman.

Richard Alan Low, 63, and Gayle Anne Hamilton Low, seven children, Westminster Ward, Lethbridge Alberta North Stake: Canada Halifax Mission, succeeding President James R. Pratt and Sister Debra M. Pratt. Brother Low is a former stake president, bishop, stake clerk, ward Young Men president, elders quorum president and missionary in the Canada Quebec Mission. Born in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, to LeRon Franklin Low and Elna Jeanne Bagley Low.

Sister Low is a former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward librarian and ward Primary music leader. Born in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, to Robert Anderson Hamilton and Patricia Maude McCormack Hamilton.

Jimmy Carter Okot, 43, and Lindiwe Amanda Malambile Okot, five children, Seeta Branch, Kampala Uganda North Stake: Zimbabwe Bulawayo Mission. Brother Okot is a former stake president, district president, branch president, elders quorum president and missionary in the Kenya Nairobi Mission. Born in Kitgum, Uganda, to Everist Kidega and Norah Amato.

Sister Okot serves as a branch temple and family history consultant and is a former branch Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Kenya Nairobi Mission. Born in Gauteng, South Africa, to Paul Ngwenya and Nomathemba Cynthia Malambile.

Mark Marvin Peterson, 57, and Cathlene Jensen Peterson, four children, Banbury Ward, Meridian Idaho North Stake: Philippines Laoag Mission, succeeding President Robert M. Andrada and Sister Gaylene H. Andrada. Brother Peterson is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Philippines Quezon City Mission. Born in Boise, Idaho, to Loys Marvin Peterson and Shirley Jean Howard Peterson.

Sister Peterson serves as Cub Scout leader and is a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary and Young Women president, and ward missionary. Born in Rexburg, Idaho, to Howard Denzil Jensen and NaDeane Covington.

Bradford Green Taylor, 57, and Ann Wilks Taylor, four children, Rock Canyon Ward, Provo Utah Edgemont South Stake: Korea Seoul Mission, succeeding President R. Craig Sonksen and Sister Melissa W. Sonksen. Brother Taylor is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Korea Seoul West Mission. Born in Palo Alto, California, to Henry Dixon Taylor Jr. and Colette Green Taylor.

Sister Taylor is a former ward Young Women and Primary president, seminary teacher, stake camp director, activity days leader and missionary in the Italy Catania Mission. Born in Huntington, New York, to Hugh Russell Wilks Jr. and Marianna Harding Wilks.