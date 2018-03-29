SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is expected to begin work next month on a $180 million project to add a lane to southbound I-15 between state Route 201 and 12300 South in Salt Lake County.

In addition to adding the southbound lane, crews will widen 7200 South to three lanes in each direction from I-15 to Bingham Junction Boulevard in Midvale. They'll also modify the I-15 interchange at I-125 to improve traffic flow.

Officials say when the project is completed in December 2019, delays on southbound I-15 will be reduced by as much as 10 minutes.