Lula Waite Nielsen of the Salem Ward, St. Johns Arizona Stake, turned 102 on March 26.

Lloyd R. Hicken of the Val Verda 1st Ward, Bountiful Utah Val Verda Stake, turned 100 on April 1.

Lorene Bircumshaw of the 12th Ward, Salt Lake Central Stake, will turn 100 on April 2.

Anna Swainston Condie of the Preston 9th Ward, Preston Idaho North Stake, will turn 104 on April 3.

Kathryn Powell Moody of the Rancho Bernardo Ward, San Diego Poway California Stake, will turn 103 on April 7.

Thomas Elmo Flenniken of the La Palma Ward, Cypress California Stake, will turn 104 on April 10.

Emily Packham Williams of the Jerome 5th Ward, Jerome Idaho Stake, will turn 100 on April 12.

Dora Young Roman of the Pima Ward, Tucson Arizona East Stake, will turn 100 on April 13.