Jack and Owena Chappell were married 70 years ago, on April 1, 1948, in the Manti Utah Temple. They are members of the Lyman Ward, Loa Utah Stake. They have five children, 12 grand-children and 20 great-grandchildren.

Clayton and Reta Sonderegger were married 70 years ago, on April 2, 1948, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. They are members of the LaBelle 2nd Ward, Rigby Idaho East Stake. They have nine children, 45 grandchildren and 76 great-grandchildren.

Monte C. and Viola S. Nelson were married 70 years ago, on April 2, 1948, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Valley Hills 2nd Ward, Heber City Utah North Stake. They have four children, 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Robert John Ellis and Mary Loraine Bay Ellis were married 70 years ago, on April 9, 1948, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Crescent 8th Ward, Sandy Utah Lone Peak Stake. They have 10 children, 53 grandchildren and more than 100 great-grandchildren.

Keith Whitley Gordon and Beth Francis Gordon were married 70 years ago, on April 14, 1948, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Lake Shore 1st Ward, Spanish Fork West Stake. They have six children, 29 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren.