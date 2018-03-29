Arthur Salzner Anderson, 95, who presided over the North Carolina-Virginia Mission from 1968-1971, and served as regional representative 1967-1968 and 1972-1980, and as president of the Provo Utah Temple from 1992-1995, died on March 23, 2018 in Salt Lake City.

Ariel Bybee, a Church member and prominent mezzo-soprano who appeared with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City for 18 seasons, died at her home in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2018.

Paul L. Anderson, who wrote the text to four hymns in the Church hymnal, including “In Fasting We Approach Thee,” died in Salt Lake City on March 23, 2016. He helped plan the Church History Museum and the Brigham Young University Museum.