SALT LAKE CITY — If you thought Disney songs couldn’t be turned into lean, mean funk jams, you were sorely mistaken.

The Fearless Flyers, a new guitar-driven funk quartet featuring members of the funk-pop group Vulfpeck, tackle the Caribbean-style “Under the Sea” from 1989’s “The Little Mermaid” in a video posted last week. Donning sunglasses and matching black jumpsuits, The Fearless Flyers deliver the “Little Mermaid” classic with surgical precision.

The group, which features Nate Smith on drums, Joe Dart on bass, and Cory Wong and Mark Lettieri on guitar, does more than just Disney songs, though. Check out their two other YouTube videos. While you’re at it, stream or download their new six-song EP on vulf.bandcamp.com, which is available until March 30.

On Vulfpeck’s Facebook page, The Fearless Flyers are described as “The SEAL Team Six of funk.” They aren’t wrong.

