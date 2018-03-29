SALT LAKE CITY — The city is implementing a new bulk waste program — Call 2 Haul — that will replace the Neighborhood Cleanup program.

The program, set to begin July 1, will allow residents more flexibility in scheduling a collection for bulk waste items, including old electronics and up to four tires.

In announcing the new program, Mayor Jackie Biskupski said in a statement the goal is to eliminate persistent illegal dumping in west-side neighborhoods. It also aims to reduce neighborhood unsightliness, mitigate potential flooding and protect rivers and streams by keeping piles of debris off the streets.

Under the previous program, all types of material could make its way into storm drains, and ultimately the nearest open water body. This made the piles a risk factor for localized flooding, but also a threat to water quality.

Residents who wish to schedule a collection can call the Waste & Recycling Division direct line at 801-535-6999 beginning the week of June 18 to select from an available list of collection windows. Collection will available throughout the year. Residents may request one pickup per year.

The program is being changed after the city collected feedback through an online survey last year that resulted in nearly 4,100 responses, the most of any city digital survey to date.

Full details of the program are available at slcgreen.com/c2h.