AMERICAN FORK — A Lehi woman has been charged for allegedly leaving her two young children outside for six hours while doing drugs.

Samantha Rose Ann Espinoza, 30, of Lehi, was charged Wednesday in 4th District Court with two counts of endangerment of a child, a third-degree felony; drug possession, a class A misdemeanor; and two counts of child abuse, a class B misdemeanor.

On Saturday, Espinoza "locked her 2-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter out in 47 degree weather for about six hours," according to charging documents.

A neighbor eventually brought the 2-year-old extra clothes when he complained about being cold, the charges state.

"The 2-year-old was also wandering through the middle of the parking lot/road," according to court documents.

Police and neighbors attempted to contact the mother with no success, the charges state.

"After finally using a loudspeaker, the defendant responded to the door. The defendant believed the children were in the house. The defendant showed signs of drug use/impairment," according to charging documents.

Police served a search warrant on the residence and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.