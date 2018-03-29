SALT LAKE CITY — Gamers can now take their Mario Kart battles to the streets of Monopoly.

Hasbro and Nintendo recently teamed up to create a new Monopoly game called Monopoly Gamer: Mario Kart Edition, according to Mashable.

The new game allows gamers to play as their favorite Mario character “while vying for control of various courses from the latest Mario Kart game,” Mashable reported.

Currently, the game only includes tokens for Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi and Toad Mario Kart. Additional characters, such as Bowser, Donkey Kong and Yoshi, will be available this fall, according to Engadget.

Instead of using traditional money, the game uses coins that players can collect as they stop at the Mario Kart-themed properties across the board, including the infamous Rainbow Road — a nod to the traditional Mario Kart video games, in which players can collect coins.

True to Mario Kart form, players can drop banana tokens on different locations to keep their opponents at bay. They can also earn power-ups by hitting the Super Star spaces, which is also something seen in the Mario Kart video games.

“Another unique component is the racing feature, which is triggered when players pass Go and has players race to win a helpful Grand Prix card,” Mashable reported.

And, in a major change, the game doesn’t end when you bankrupt everyone in the game, according to Kotaku.

“It ends after the final Grand Prix card has been drawn and the last race is run,″ Kotaku reported. "At that point, players total up all of their points that they got from winning races, buying property and collecting coins.″

The board game is now available at Gamestop for $30 and will be available in other stores this June.

Monopoly Gamer: Mario Kart Edition is just one of a few recent adaptations of the classic board game. In February, Monopoly launched a new version of its game that rewards players for cheating, according to the Deseret News. The new game, which will be released this fall, rewards gamers who decide to break the rules, allowing them to skip spaces or slip some money under the table.

Furthermore, in a major shakeup, Monopoly replaced three of its traditional game pieces in late 2017. The game dropped the thimble, boot and wheelbarrow and replaced them with a T. rex, penguin and rubber duck, The Huffington Post reported.