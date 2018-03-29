The startup company Roam Robotics has developed an exoskeleton that is meant to take the strain off skiers’ bodies.

The company unveiled the prototype of its device this week.

Exoskeletons are wearable machines that fit the framework of the human body. Through electric motors and other forms of technology, the devices help relieve strain on a person's body.

The exoskeleton from Roam Robotics “looks like a pair of leg braces” that will relieve pressure on a skier's legs, according to The Verge.

The device connects to a backpack, which “uses a series of air-filled bladders to mimic the wearer's movements,” The Verge reported.

“When users bend their knees, the bladder inflates or deflates automatically, taking some of the strain off their leg muscles,” according to The Verge.

See how the product works in the video below.

Roam Robotics has only released prototypes so far. The company plans to launch the device to the public in January 2019.

Interested parties can reserve a product for a $99 deposit. The device is expected to cost between $2,000 and $2,500, according to The Verge.

Fast Company writer Daniel Teriman said he is a believer in the product. “That’s because every time I began a turn, the system actuated, delivering power to my legs, and literally making me feel like it was lifting me up — which, of course, took the pressure off my quads,” he wrote.

Exoskeletons have become a popular tool for use in medical care and in the workplace. Late last year, Ford announced that some of its employees would use an exoskeleton device called EksoVest, which comes from Ekso Bionics, to help ease the strain on their body.

The device can help people lift an extra five to 15 pounds, which eases the strain on workers’ upper bodies.

"Collaboratively working with Ford enabled us to test and refine early prototypes of the EksoVest based on insights directly from their (Ford's) production line workers," said Russ Angold, co-founder and chief technology officer of Ekso Bionics, according to the press release. "The end result is a wearable tool that reduces the strain on a worker's body, reducing the likelihood of injury, and helping them feel better at the end of the day — increasing both productivity and morale."

Another exoskeleton, called Wandercraft, gained popularity for helping disabled people learn how to walk without crutches, according to Engadget.