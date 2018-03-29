SALT LAKE CITY — Red Butte Garden’s annual spring pant sale will take place for members only on Friday, May 11, and for the general public on Saturday, May 12.

The annual fundraiser will be held at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, 300 Wakara Way, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The garden will offer a wide selection of herbs, specialty annuals, vegetables, sun and shade perennials, ornamental grasses, roses, vines, shrubs, conifers, trees, heirloom vegetables, native and water-wise plants.

The garden will also offer a variety of organic gardening products, such as fertilizer and coco fiber, which can be mixed into the soil to aid in water retention.

Garden staff and volunteers will be on hand to help to answer gardening questions.