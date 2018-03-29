SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Orchid Society’s annual show is set for Saturday and Sunday, April 7 and 8, at Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way.

The show will feature displays of both common and exotic orchid varieties. In addition, society members will share methods for keeping plants healthy and will provide troubleshooting advice for budding enthusiasts. Both plants and pottery will be on sale for those interested in starting their own collection.

The show will be held Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost of admission is $14 for adults; $12 for senior citizens and those with a military ID; and $7 for children 3 to 17. Red Butte members get in free.