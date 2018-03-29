SALT LAKE CITY — “Roseanne” is back and its pro-Trump stance seems to have garnered some viewership, attention and praise.

The hit ABC reboot show debuted after a 20-year hiatus on Tuesday night, earning a 5.1 rating in the 18 to 49-year-old demographic with a total of 18.1 million viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The high viewership made the “Roseanne” reboot “the highest-rated regularly scheduled scripted show of the last few seasons, as well as the highest-rated sitcom in recent memory,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The numbers are high for a sitcom. In fact, NBC’s reboot of “Will and Grace” earned a 3.0 rating with 10 million viewers in its premiere last season, THR reported.

The only competition for “Roseanne” numbers was “The Voice” on NBC, which earned a 1.6 rating, THR reported.

President Donald Trump called Barr to congratulate her on the television show’s successful relaunch.

“It was about the most exciting thing ever, and it was just very sweet of him to congratulate us,” Barr said on "Good Morning America."

"We may not have it all together, but together we have it all." @RoseanneOnABC sets record ratings as the Conners come roaring back to primetime, and we speak LIVE to @therealroseanne about her phone call with the President and the return of the show: pic.twitter.com/CEBMfnnBAx — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 29, 2018

The show made headlines over the last year when actress Roseanne Barr, who has been outspoken about her support for President Donald Trump, said that her character on the “Roseanne” show would also be a Trump supporter.

The opening episode jumped right into pro-Trump politics. According to Fox News, Roseanne and character Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) hadn’t spoken since the 2016 election, when Roseanne voted for Trump and Jackie voted for Hillary Clinton — though the two candidates were never explicitly mentioned by name.

The two characters try to mend their severed relationship, but it falls apart when Roseanne calls Jackie a “snowflake.”

According to Fox News, “eventually Jackie breaks down and admits that Roseanne’s constant questioning of the Democratic candidate put seeds of doubt in her head. She even admits to voting for Jill Stein and blames herself for being part of the reason Trump got elected.”

Still, “Roseanne” has received high praise from reviewers, according to CNN.

In fact, TV critic James Poniewozik wrote for the New York Times that the show succeeds thanks to its vintage behaviors.

"Close your eyes, and you could be listening to vintage 'Roseanne.' This is good and bad. The series's voice is intact, but the zinger-based dialogue and rhythms can feel dated," he wrote. "But the beauty of the show's language is how many feelings those zingers can communicate."

Meanwhile Kevin Fallon of The Daily Beast wrote that “Roseanne” is a “proactive change of pace” for modern television, offering a show that takes most viewers outside their comfort zones.

He said the show doesn’t lean left or right, but it presents another side to politics that mainstream television networks often ignore.

“No one’s ideology is ruled the right one or the wrong one, though this may be the sole TV show in which it’s the protagonist who is a Trump supporter,” he wrote. “We’re being dragged out of our echo chambers and, albeit with the soundtrack of a studio audience laughter, forced to hear another side of the conversation — one that, by the way, reflects the point of view of a large swath of the country.”