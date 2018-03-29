Here’s a look at the news for March 29.

LDS Church donates $1 million to feed people in Congo

The LDS Church announced on Wednesday that it would give $1 million to the World Food Programme to provide food to the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the Deseret News.

The money will pay for cereals, salt, cooking oil and other important products.

"Thanks to the continued generosity from members and friends of the church, we have been able to channel humanitarian aid to thousands of people impacted by the conflict in the Kasai Region of DR Congo," Bishop Gérald Caussé, presiding bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The LDS Charities currently partners with 11 other countries.

DR Congo is facing a malnutrition crisis, with 2 million children affected.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Intermountain Healthcare to outsource 98 employees

Intermountain Healthcare announced on Wednesday that it will outsource 98 information technology jobs to the DXC Technology, according to the Deseret News.

The outsourcing begins on June 3.

Intermountain said that “no Utah jobs are being lost” as a result of the move.

"All affected employees will receive a job offer from DXC with a continuation of employment for at least a year," the organization said in the announcement.

Intermountain spokesman Daron Cowley told the Deseret News that employees who switch will receive a 10 percent raise.

"This change is about accelerating adoption of new computer technologies to help physicians and other clinicians continue to provide high-quality care for patients," Cowley said.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Utah Jazz lose to Celtics in a nationally televised game

The Utah Jazz came up just a little short Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics, falling 97-94 in a nationally televised game,the Deseret News reported.

The Jazz lost after Celtics guard Jaylen Brown hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds remaining.

Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell had a chance to tie the game with the loss shot, but it missed.

The loss sends the Jazz back to the eighth spot in the Western Conference.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Korean leaders set date for historic meeting

North and South Korean leaders will meet for the first time since 2007 on April 27 of this year, according to CNN.

South Korea President Moon Jae-In and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will conduct the meeting at the Freedom House on the south side of the Demilitarized Zone.

Officials will meet on April 4 to discuss media arrangement and security.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet with North Korea officials in May.

Read more at CNN.

MORE NEWS

BBC: Spy poisoning: Highest amount of nerve agent was on door

New York Times: Malala Returns to Pakistan for First Time Since Attack

NPR: Funeral For Stephon Clark To Begin As Sacramento Unrest Continues

BBC: Ghostly galaxy may be missing dark matter

Quartz: China is not impressed with McDonald’s famed Szechuan sauce