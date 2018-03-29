Planned Parenthood is facing backlash after one of its offices tweeted that, “We need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion," according to Fox News.

The local Planned Parenthood Keystone office, which serves 37 Pennsylvania counties, including Harrisburg County, and has more than 35,000 patients, tweeted out the statement on Tuesday. The post accompanied other suggestions about Disney princesses, including a need for Disney princesses who are “pro-choice,” who is “an undocumented immigrant,” “who’s actually a union worker” and “who’s trans.”

The tweet is a play on a recent Twitter meme where social media users think of "new animated princesses with traits serious and not,” according to USA Today.

The Planned Parenthood Keystone account later deleted the tweet.

Media members captured the tweet though and shared it on social media. Internet Archive's Wayback Machine, a nonprofit archive of the internet, confirmed the tweet’s existence as well.

Earlier, Planned Parenthood suggested ‘we need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion’ and then they deleted it.



So, in case you missed it: pic.twitter.com/BQV5lBsVNi — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) March 27, 2018

Planned Parenthood Keystone President and CEO Melissa Reed confirmed the tweet, saying in a statement that pop culture can be used to foster conversations about sexual and reproductive issues.

"Planned Parenthood believes that pop culture — television shows, music, movies — has a critical role to play in educating the public and sparking meaningful conversations around sexual and reproductive health issues and policies, including abortion,” the statement read, according to Town Hall. "We also know that emotionally authentic portrayals of these experiences are still extremely rare — and that's part of a much bigger lack of honest depictions of certain people's lives and communities.

“Today, we joined an ongoing Twitter conversation about the kinds of princesses people want to see in an attempt to make a point about the importance of telling stories that challenge stigma and championing stories that too often don’t get told," the statement continued. "Upon reflection, we decided that the seriousness of the point we were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter or context, and we removed the tweet.”

Critics did not appreciate the tweet because of its crass nature, though.

We need a disney princess who can stop my money from going to planned parenthood where they spend it on killing future princesses. pic.twitter.com/2DvciwFGzS — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 27, 2018