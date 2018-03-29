A former Disney Channel star is headed to Washington, D.C.

As CNN reported, Caroline Sunshine will join the White House press office as a press assistant.

The 22-year-old played the character Tinka Hessenheffer in the show “Shake It Up,” which focused on a pair of teen dancers and ran from 2010 to 2013, according to CNN.

Sunshine also starred in the 2010 film “Marmaduke,” a fictional tale of a dog who helped his family adjust to living in Orange County, California.

Sunshine has previously served as a White House intern, according to CNN.

Since she left Disney, Sunshine has put a focus on her education and politics, according to NBC News. She studied international relations and economics while at Claremont McKenna College.

"In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school's Model United Nations team," White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told CNN in a statement. "Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party,"

Sunshine isn't the first person from the entertainment industry to work in the Trump administration's communications office.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, who appeared on Trump’s reality TV show “The Apprentice,” previously served as a director of communications in the office of public liaison until she left the position last year, BBC News reported.