EUREKA, Juab County — Police arrested a Eureka man and others Wednesday in connection with the killings of a young couple whose bodies were believed to have been recovered from an abandoned mine shaft.

Jerrod William Baum, 41, was arrested for investigation of two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of disecration of a dead. body, among other charges.

Riley Powell, 18, and Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson, 17, were last seen near Mammoth, Juab County, on Dec. 30, according to family members. The couple planned to stop in Spanish Fork before going home to Eureka, where both lived with Powell's grandfather.

After nearly three months of searching and investigation, investigators were led to the Tintic Standard Mine outside Eureka on Tuesday. A camera was lowered into the mine, which is more than 1,500 feet deep. The bodies were found on a ledge about 100 feet down. On Wednesday, heavy rescue crews recovered the two bodies.

The were taken to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office to confirm their identities and causes of death.

Utah County Undersheriff Darin Durfey said Thursday that multiple arrests have been made and more information was expected to be released.

