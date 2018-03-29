SALT LAKE CITY — Believe it or not, the local theater scene will have more to offer than just “Hamilton” this month.

As the megahit musical raps its way onto the Eccles Theater stage April 11-May 6, local theater companies will stage other offerings, including these seven family-friendly options that take audiences into the words of writers from Shakespeare to Jane Austen and to locations from River City, Iowa, to Camelot.

‘The Tempest’

The Utah Shakespeare Festival hits the road each year, taking one of the Bard’s works to schools, community centers and correctional facilities throughout Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, Colorado, Idaho and Arizona, according to the festival’s website.

Karl Hugh, Utah Shakespeare Festival Trent Dahlin as Prospero in the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s 2018 Shakespeare-in-the-Schools production of "The Tempest."

This year, the festival’s touring production is “The Tempest” — Shakespeare’s tale of Prospero, whose brother stole his title of duke and left Prospero and his daughter, Miranda, out to sea. USF’s production will make a stop at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center for two performances on April 2, which are free and open to the public. The performances will be at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free seating is on a first-come, first-served basis (801-965-5100 or culturalcelebration.org).

‘Tuck Everlasting’

“Tuck Everlasting” the musical debuted on Broadway with a short run in 2016 but was eclipsed by the huge success of “Hamilton,” according to a recent Deseret News article.

Although “Tuck Everlasting” may have been lesser known on Broadway, the story is well known in the state of Utah, as it’s based on Natalie Babbitt’s 1975 book by the same name, which countless children have read as part of their school curriculum. It tells the story of an 11-year-old girl named Winnie who stumbles upon a young man and his family who have become immortal after drinking from a spring in the woods near Winnie’s home. She works to protect the family’s secret until she must decide whether to join them and live forever.

Hale Centre Theatre will stage the regional premiere of “Tuck Everlasting” April 2-June 23 (placing the musical up against “Hamilton” again) in the Jewel Box Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, dates and times vary, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for children and youths (801-984-9000 or hct.org).

‘Scheherazade’

Fans of both theater and the symphony can enjoy both simultaneously when Enchantment Theatre Company performs with the Utah Symphony on April 14.

The Philadelphia-based theater company combines “expressive masks, life-sized puppets, magical illusion, music, movement and pantomime” to create a theatrical experience for audiences of all ages, according to the group’s website.

Enchantment Theatre Company will perform “Scheherazade” — centered on the “storyteller heroine and her cast of fabulous characters” including Sinbad, Kalandar Prince and Aladdin, according to artsaltlake.org — with the Utah Symphony April 14, 11 a.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $8-$20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org).

Roger Mastroianni Enchantment Theatre Company will perform "Scheherazade" with the Utah Symphony on April 14 at Abravanel Hall.

‘Camelot’

King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table will gallantly make their way from Camelot to Centerville for CenterPoint Legacy Theatre’s upcoming production of “Camelot.”

The four-time Tony Award-winning musical by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe — the same team behind “My Fair Lady” and “Brigadoon” — brings to life Arthurian legends with songs such as "If Ever I Would Leave You" and “I Loved You Once in Silence.”

Follow King Arthur as his ideals “are tested when his lovely queen, Guenevere, falls in love with the young Knight, Lancelot and the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance,” according to Music Theatre International, April 13-May 12, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50- $24.75 for seniors, students and children (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org).

‘The Music Man’

There’s about to be trouble in Sandy City — yes, I said “Trouble” with a capital "T" that rhymes with "P" and that stands for pool.

Hale Centre Theatre will also launch a production of Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man” in addition to “Tuck Everlasting” this month, with “Music Man” in the company’s theater-in-the-round Centre Stage Theatre.

Audiences can get swept away along with the rest of River City, Iowa, when smooth-talking con man Harold Hill struts into town promising to turn the town’s ragtag young men into a boys’ band, complete with 76 trombones and uniforms “with a shiny gold braid on the coat and a big red stripe.” But his plan hits a snag when local librarian Marian Paroo begins to suspect that “Professor” Hill isn’t all he’s cracked up to be.

The “big parade” will march into the Centre Stage Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, April 16-June 9, dates and times vary, $40 for adults, $20 for children and youths (801-984-9000 or hct.org).

‘The Parent Trap’

Regardless whether you’re a fan of Hayley Mills’ version or Lindsay Lohan’s take on “The Parent Trap” (Mills’ is the best, just for the record), you can catch the story live onstage at Utah Children’s Theatre starting April 20.

Two young girls with a striking resemblance to one another meet at summer camp and become enemies. After playing several pranks on one another, the two are forced to share a cabin and soon discover they are identical twins who were separated when their parents divorced. The girls then hatch a plan to trade places.

See the high jinks at Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, April 20-May 26, dates and times vary, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org).

‘Sense and Sensibility’

Money (or the lack thereof), misunderstandings, propriety, strong-willed women and love — all the necessary elements of a good Jane Austen story — are set to come to Hale Center Theater Orem this month with Kate Hamill’s stage adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility.”

When Elinor and Marianne Dashwood’s father dies and leaves his fortune to their half-brother, the Dashwood sisters are left to face 18th-century British society without an inheritance. Elinor loves a man she discovers is secretly engaged to another woman, and Marianne finds a whirlwind romance that ends as quickly as it began when rumors fly. “Will (the sisters) cling to their reputation or follow their hearts?” HCTO’s website queries.

Watch as the Dashwood sisters navigate love, April 27-June 2, dates and times vary, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org).