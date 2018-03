SALT LAKE CITY — A construction worker was hospitalized after she fell from scaffolding Wednesday.

The woman fell from the building at roughly 150 North and 400 West, said Salt Lake City fire spokeswoman Audra Sorensen.

Crews took her to Intermountain Medical Center about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sorensen said. She fell from the building's west side.

The worker's name, the extent of her injuries and the company she works for were not immediately released.