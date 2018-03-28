Wren Christensen gathers eggs as Shriners Hospitals for Children — Salt Lake City hosts its annual Spring Fest on Wednesday. Nearly 100 patients and their siblings attended the event, which featured an Easter egg hunt adapted for children of all abilities, as well as a petting zoo with baby farm animals, spring crafts, face painting, an Easter movie and popcorn, and the chance for patients and their families to socialize with peers facing similar physical challenges.

