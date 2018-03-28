SALT LAKE CITY — Apple will release 12 new original videos in March 2019, according to The New York Times.

Apple will launch all original content next fall to compete with streaming services like Netflix and Amazon. The company has deals with 12 projects, including nine that have already been given a series’ length, the Times reported.

Apple first announced that it wanted to expand its original content last year. The Wall Street Journal reported in October that the company planned to invest $1 billion into original content. The Times reported this week that Apple might spend even more than that.

According to Mashable, Apple will release a series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon about the behind-the-scenes of how to film a morning talk show. The company's new programming also includes a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories.”

Other shows include an animated series called “Central Park,” a documentary series on Kevin Durant called “Swagger” and “See,” a drama set in the near future.

There are also five unnamed projects, including the Aniston series, one starring Kristen Wiig, another by M. Night Shyamalan, another by Ronald D. Moore and a drama series from “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle.

Bloomberg reported that Apple’s shows won’t contain nudity, violence or mature language.

“Every show must be suitable for an Apple Store. Instead of the nudity, raw language and violence that have become staples of many TV shows on cable or streaming services, Apple wants comedies and emotional dramas with broad appeal,” according to Bloomberg.