Indeed, the youth are the future of our world, and their right to speak up for school safety should be encouraged ("Our youths need to be heard, seen and valued, not brushed aside" by Carly Parsons, Gretchen Anstadt, March 21).

After the march, students should take time to call, write or visit their elected representatives. Tell them why you marched, what needs to change and keep doing this until change comes. This is how advocates like volunteers with RESULTS (results.org) have helped cut in half the number of mothers and children dying from preventable causes in our world.

The current Reach Every Mother and Child Act is a bipartisan effort to end these deaths by making our work in the battle more efficient. So continue beyond the march, speaking up to those who represent you, from both parties, persisting until you achieve school safety.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.