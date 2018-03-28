FARMINGTON — Residents are invited to drop off outdated or broken electronics on Saturday, April 14, at City Hall, 160 S. Main.

The event, which is part of an Eagle Scout project, will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Items that can be dropped off include laptop and desktop computers; television sets and computer monitors; printers, fax machines and copiers; cellphones and chargers; DVD and CD players; VCRs and digital video recorders; and cable and satellite boxes.

Please no toasters, microwaves or other appliances.

The items will be properly disposed of by the Wasatch Integrated Waste Management District.