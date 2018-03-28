OGDEN — Community members and Weber State University students are invited to the seventh annual Egg Dive Friday in the pool at the Swenson Building, 1435 Village Drive.

Registration for the event, which will take place from 5-7:30 p.m., is $5. Participants can register at weber.edu/aquatics/eggdive.html. Check in will start at 4:30 p.m.

Campus Recreation employees will fill the pool with more than 500 colored Easter eggs for swimmers to collect, and groups will be divided by age to ensure everyone has a fair chance to collect eggs.

While swimmers wait for their turn, they can play lawn games or learn about water safety. Once all groups have finished collecting eggs, there will be an open swim.

Each participant will receive a goody bag, and the three swimmers who collect the most of each group will be awarded larger prizes, such as water toys or gift certificates to local businesses. There is also one special prize for the participant who finds the golden egg.

Children from 6 months to 17 years old, as well as all WSU students, can participate. Children 5 and under must have an adult in the water with them. Life jackets are available at no charge.