SALT LAKE CITY — People aren’t happy about Jenna Fischer’s new on-screen love interest.

Fischer, you may recall, played Pam Beesly on the hit NBC show “The Office,” and one of the major storyline on the show centered around Pam's relationship with Jim Halpert (John Krasinski).

The relationship began as a commonly seen will they/won’t they, until the two lovebirds got together. They eventually married and had two children in the fictional relationship.

Though the couple were together when “The Office” went off air, people have taken umbrage with Fischer’s on-screen romance in her new show, ABC's “Splitting Up Together,” which debuted on Tuesday night.

Fischer’s character, Lena, and her husband Martin (played by Oliver Hudson) have split up but are trying to live together while their children still live at home.

But in the runup to the show’s debut, “The Office” fans couldn’t support the new romance.

Why is Pam with someone besides Jim? #splittinguptogether — Shannon Blosser (@ShannonBlosser) March 5, 2018

No @jennafischer, I will not support #SplittingUpTogether bc I love Jim/Pam. (I will still watch the show, but I won’t be supporting!!!) ☹️💓 — MZ (@MZimbler) March 21, 2018

I genuinely wish the husband in Pam's new show, #SplittingUpTogether, was Jim. Or Roy. Either would be fine. — Lauren Chval (@lchval) March 5, 2018

PAM WHERE IS JIM #splittinguptogether — Allie (@AllieJeanson) February 6, 2018

Just saw a commercial for #splittinguptogether and idk if I can watch Pam be with anyone but Jim. Sorry @jennafischer 🤷‍♀️ — Courtney (@courtneygrooves) February 6, 2018

“Splitting Up Together” even acknowledged the disapproval from fans.

Look, there’s no comparison, fans of #TheOffice . Jim is Jim and Martin is pretty great once you get to know him. Check out @jennafischer

& @theoliverhudson on #SplittingUpTogether Tuesday at 9:30|8:30c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/jaUCy0peFa — SplittingUpTogether (@SplittingUpABC) March 24, 2018

Hudson and Fischer both appeared on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show" and talked about how they’ve both received hatred from fans who can’t let Jim and Pam go, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm getting hate tweets and everything!" Hudson confirmed. "I haven't done anything!"

It's time… time to put all the stress of your day behind you, settle in with a soda pop and some fun dip, watch #SplittingUpTogether tonight at 9:30|8:30c on ABC and probably change the world… #thenewjim pic.twitter.com/LYEOKC23V0 — Oliver Hudson (@theoliverhudson) March 27, 2018

The show’s first episode changed people’s minds about the new hubby, though.

I thought i was gonna be salty seeing Pam be with someone besides Jim but #SplittingUpTogether is pretty good so far 😭😭😭 — Lindsay McKenna (@lindsmckenna) March 28, 2018

And apparently, there was even an uncle Jim character mentioned in the show, which delighted "Office" fans.

Fischer said on “Ellen” last week that if viewers give her new romance a chance, even Jim and Pam fans will approve, though.

“I really think people are going to be won over,” Fischer said, according to The Wrap. “I really do. I think this relationship, people are going to get just as invested in it. I believe in it. And I think that if you — I know it’s making people angry, but I think they should just hate watch the show. Just hate watch, be mad. And then all of a sudden you’re gonna fall in love.”

Jim and Pam holdouts may soon get their day in the sun. Rumors suggest a revival of "The Office" is still in the works. Krasinski said he would love to return to the show, but hasn’t heard anything yet.

In somewhat related news, Toby from “The Office” suffered some blame for a nor’easter that ravaged through the East Coast last week.