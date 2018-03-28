SALT LAKE CITY — PureFlix.com announced on Tuesday that it has added hundreds of Spanish-language titles to its platform thanks to heavy demand from Hispanic customers.

The company will launch a new website called PureFlixEspanol.com, which will feature a number of Pure Flix movies in the Spanish language, including "God’s Not Dead 2,” “I’m not Ashamed” and other talk shows, children’s programs and animated shows, according to a press release sent to the Deseret News.

“When Hispanic consumers talk, a responsible company needs to listen and act … and that’s exactly what we did,” said PureFlix.com CEO Greg Gudorf. “Hispanic families are seeking clean, faith and family titles and we want to be the streaming video service they turn to and trust.”

All LifeDesign TV content, which are self-help programs on the subscription service, will be added to PureFlixEspanol.com, too.

LifeDesign TV president and CEO Federico Victoria said he’s excited to have her content in Spanish, too.

“Having our content on PureFlixEspanol.com is such a blessing,” he said. “Both companies have the same goal … helping consumers find entertainment that fuels their mind, body and spirit.”

The Christian subscription movie streaming service currently has more than 400 Spanish-language productions. Pure Flix hopes to have more than 650 total by the end of the summer, according to the press release.

The addition of these Spanish-language titles will boost Pure Flix’s total amount of content to 8,500 titles.

Pure Flix offers two subscriptions plans, a monthly plan for $10.99 a month and $99.99 annually.

In April 2017, the Deseret News reported that PureFlix.com would add its service to Android-based TV platforms and Apple TV.

David A.R. White, the founder the company, spoke with The New York Times last year about how the service will help people forget about partaking in Netflix and chill and redirect people to family-friendly content.