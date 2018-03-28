PROVO — A second person has died as a result of a two-car crash in Provo earlier this month.

On March 7, a Jeep Liberty crossed into oncoming traffic on 1860 South near Colorado Avenue, and hit a Honda Fit head-on, according to police.

"Preliminary investigations show that Lassiter had drifted onto the shoulder, struck the guard rail, and then swerved left into oncoming traffic," one warrant states. The vehicle began to roll on its side when it was hit by a westbound Honda Fit, police say.

Steven Merritt, 33, of Colorado, was killed.

The driver of the Jeep, Judith Lassiter, 69, of Mapleton, died a week later, Provo police confirmed Wednesday.

Although both drivers have passed away, the investigation into what caused the crash os continuing.

Two search warrants unsealed Wednesday in 4th District Court suggest investigators are looking at whether Lassiter was impaired at the time of the crash.

Lassiter "tested positive for methamphetamine as well as other prescription medications including oxycodone," one warrant states.

Those results were from initial tests, according to police. A final toxicology report would determine the quantity of any drugs in Lassiter's system at the time of the crash and whether they impaired her ability to drive, police said Wednesday.

Prescription bottles were also found in the Jeep and outside the vehicle at the crash scene, the warrant states.