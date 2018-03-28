ODGEN — TEDxOgden committee members are seeking speakers, performers, volunteers and sponsors for the second annual event, which will take place June 29 at Peery’s Egyptian Theater.

The theme of this year’s event is “Illumination.”

TEDxOgden aims to spread ideas and perspectives by using short, thoughtful talks, demonstrations and performances to spark conversation and connections in the community.

The planning committee is looking for speakers and performers who can tie the theme to areas of technology, education and design in 12 minutes or less. Potential speakers and performers should submit their idea with a short bio to TEDxOgdenPresenters@gmail.com by Friday, April 6.

The committee will review all applications and will invite selected candidates to audition by Friday, April 20. Participants will be notified within a few weeks of auditions if they have been selected to be a TEDxOgden 2018 speaker or performer.