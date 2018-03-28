The core ideology of an American individual resides on a foundation of personal control over wealth, health and family: All aspects feed into this need. Gov. Herbert's "free-range" parenting bill is a necessary protection for parents against the power fantasies of people who don't have control over their lives due to a mix of factors involving poverty, health, career loss. It's disheartening to see the lengths we need to go to in order to keep systematic abuse at bay.

Brian O'Hanson

Salt Lake City