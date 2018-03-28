President Trump recently signed a bill that expands the “529” savings plan, which was originally intended for a family to save for college, now to be used toward K-12 education.

This bill only really helps 5 percent to 10 percent of our population that already can afford private school for their children. With the small exception of families who sacrifice to put their children in private schools, what about the 90 percent of our population that this bill will not help?

In our own public schools, resources are lacking on many different levels as it is. Teachers report not having enough supplies for students that don’t bring any to class. Many children in the public system need assistance with meals, extra help and tutoring, etc.

With 90 percent of our public needing a reform in our current education system, we cannot afford to focus on the needs of people who don’t need the government assistance to be educated. If we are serious as a nation about how well we are educated, then our leaders must start signing bills that make sense for the majority of their people.

Paul Hostetter

Cottonwood Heights