EUREKA, Juab County — Sheriff's deputies from Utah and Juab counties and heavy rescue crews from Salt Lake County are searching an abandoned mine outside of Eureka.

Law enforcement officials have not confirmed why they are there. But a law enforcement source tells the Deseret News that it is connected with the search for a young couple missing since the beginning of the year.

Riley Powell, 18, and Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson, 17, were officially reported missing Jan. 2 after embarking on a drive from Tooele to Eureka days earlier, possibly on Dec. 30. The couple planned to stop in Spanish Fork before going home to Eureka, where both teens live with Powell's grandfather.

Tuesday night, law enforcement received a tip that led them to the Tintic Standard Mine and the Burgin Mine. Crews were reportedly searching the Tintic mine on Wednesday near the ghost town of Dividend.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said it would release information Wednesday afternoon.

Family members have been conducting frequent searches for the missing couple in Tooele and Juab counties, including one over the weekend.

On Jan. 11, Powell's missing Jeep was found partially hidden in trees, about a mile south of Cherry Creek Reservoir. Based on the condition the Jeep was found, including two flat tires, investigators said at the time that foul play was suspected.

On Jan. 15, Tooele County sheriff's deputies and deputies from the Sanpete/Juab Major Crimes Task Force went to the property where Powell's mother lives with her boyfriend, Riley Powell's grandmother and the grandmother's boyfriend in Lofgreen, Tooele County.

Search warrant affidavits unsealed in February reveal that a blue Chevy truck owned by the boyfriend of Powell's mother was searched. A witness had reported seeing a similar looking vehicle towing Powell's Jeep, the warrant states.

Cadaver dogs were also used to search the Lofgreen property and "showed a lot of interest in (the boyfriend's) truck that was seen towing Riley’s Jeep," the warrant says.

All of the search warrants unsealed at that time characterize the boyfriend of Powell's mother as being uncooperative with police. One witness further told investigators that he "has been acting weird ever since law enforcement impounded his vehicle," the warrant states.

"There is suspicion of homicide, but it's not being treated as a homicide investigation yet because there's nothing to indicate there's been a homicide. But it's clear there's foul play," Amanda Hunt, Otteson's aunt, said after meeting with Juab County sheriff's investigators in February.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Contributing: Alex Cabrero