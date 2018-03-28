Salt Lake County Jail
David Tuipulotu Vea, 21, was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault after West Valley police say he came up behind a man who was renting a movie from a Redbox kiosk and stabbed him in the neck. The man then shot Vea in the leg as Vea fled, police say.

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was charged Wednesday with stabbing another man who was renting a Redbox movie because he didn't like the way he looked at him.

David Tuipulotu Vea, 21, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

On March 23, Vea, who had just purchased beer at Holiday Oil, 3314 S. 4355 West, and exited the store, walked up to a man renting a movie at a kiosk, swore at him, and stabbed him three times in the neck with a pocket knife, according to charging documents.

The man responded by going to his car, retrieving his gun, and shooting Vea in the leg, the charges state.

Comment on this story

"Vea fell to the ground and dropped the knife, then got up and continued to run," according to the charges.

Police later found Vea, who was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury. When detectives interviewed him, Vea claimed the man "gave him a look" while he was inside the gas station, the charges state.

At the time of the shooting, Vea was on probation for conviction of a violent felony in Oregon, according to court records.

The man who shot Vea was not arrested as police determined his actions were in self-defense.

Pat Reavy
Pat Reavy Pat is a veteran police and courts reporter for the Deseret News and KSL.
Add a comment