WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was charged Wednesday with stabbing another man who was renting a Redbox movie because he didn't like the way he looked at him.

David Tuipulotu Vea, 21, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

On March 23, Vea, who had just purchased beer at Holiday Oil, 3314 S. 4355 West, and exited the store, walked up to a man renting a movie at a kiosk, swore at him, and stabbed him three times in the neck with a pocket knife, according to charging documents.

The man responded by going to his car, retrieving his gun, and shooting Vea in the leg, the charges state.

"Vea fell to the ground and dropped the knife, then got up and continued to run," according to the charges.

Police later found Vea, who was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury. When detectives interviewed him, Vea claimed the man "gave him a look" while he was inside the gas station, the charges state.

At the time of the shooting, Vea was on probation for conviction of a violent felony in Oregon, according to court records.

The man who shot Vea was not arrested as police determined his actions were in self-defense.