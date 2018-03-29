The First Presidency and Council of the Twelve Apostles, as comprised going in the April 1984 general conference

First Presidency

President Spencer W. Kimball, church president, age 89, ordained an apostle on Oct. 7, 1943.

President Marion G. Romney, first counselor, age 86, ordained an apostle on Oct. 11, 1951.

President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor, age 73, ordained an apostle on Oct. 5, 1961.

Council of the Twelve Apostles

President Ezra Taft Benson, president of the Twelve, age 84, ordained an apostle on Oct. 7, 1943

Elder Howard W. Hunter, age 76, ordained an apostle on Oct. 15, 1959.

Elder Thomas S. Monson, age 56, ordained an apostle on Oct 10, 1963.

Elder Boyd K. Packer, age 59, ordained an apostle on April 9, 1970.

Elder Marvin J. Ashton, age 68, ordained an apostle on Dec. 2, 1971.

Elder Bruce R. McConkie, age 68, ordained an apostle on Oct. 12, 1972.

Elder L. Tom Perry, age 61, ordained an apostle on April 11, 1974

Elder David B. Haight, age 77, ordained an apostle on Jan. 8, 1976

Elder James E. Faust, age 58, ordained an apostle on Oct. 1, 1978

Elder Neal A. Maxwell, age 57, ordained an apostle on 23 July 1981

Two vacancies with the previous passings of Elder LeGrand Richards (Jan. 11, 1983) and Elder Mark E. Petersen (Jan. 11, 1984)

April 7, 1984 — Elders Russell M. Nelson and Dallin H. Oaks are sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Neither had served previously as an LDS Church general authority. Elder Nelson was a heart surgeon and regional representative for the church in Utah, while Elder Oaks, a former president of Brigham Young University, was a Utah Supreme Court justice.

April 12, 1984 — Elder Nelson is ordained an apostle at age 59.

May 3, 1984 — Elder Oaks is ordained an apostle at age 51.

An apostle's call- President Dallin H. Oaks With just one more day remaining before the start of general conference, we reflect on the call of President Dallin H. Oaks to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Did you know that, although sustained, President Oaks was not set apart until he completed his "judicial commitments" as a justice of the Utah Supreme Court? Learn more by watching this video. Posted by I am LDS on Thursday, March 29, 2018

April 19, 1985 — Elder Bruce R. McConkie dies at age 69.

Oct. 6, 1985 — Elder M. Russell Ballard is sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He had been serving as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy.

Oct. 10, 1985 — Elder Ballard is ordained an apostle at age 57.

An apostle's call- President M. Russell Ballard With just a few days remaining before general conference, we look back at the call of President M. Russell Ballard to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in October 1985. Posted by I am LDS on Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Nov. 5, 1985 — President Spencer W. Kimball dies at age 90.

Nov. 10, 1985 — The First Presidency is reorganized, with President Ezra Taft Benson as president, President Gordon B. Hinckley as first counselor and President Thomas S. Monson as second counselor. President Marion G. Romney becomes president of the Twelve, but because he is suffering from health and age difficulties, President Howard W. Hunter is set apart at acting president of the quorum.

Oct. 4, 1986 — Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin is sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He had been serving as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy.

Oct. 9, 1986 — Elder Wirthlin is ordained an apostle at age 69.

May 20, 1988 — President Romney dies at age 90.

Oct. 1, 1988 — Elder Richard G. Scott is sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He had been serving as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy.

Oct. 6, 1988 — Elder Scott is ordained an apostle at age 59.

Feb. 25, 1994 — Elder Marvin J. Ashton dies at age 78.

April 2, 1994 — Elder Robert D. Hales is sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He had been serving as the presiding bishop.

April 7, 1994 — Elder Hales is ordained an apostle at age 61.

May 30, 1994 — President Benson dies at age 94.

June 5, 1994 — The First President is reorganized, with President Hunter as president, President Hinckley as first counselor and President Monson as second counselor. President Hinckley is president of the quorum, with President Boyd K. Packer becoming acting president.

June 23, 1994 — Elder Jeffrey R. Holland is ordained an apostle at age 53.

Oct. 1, 1994 — Elder Holland is sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

An apostle's call- Elder Holland The countdown to general conference continues! Elder Jeffrey R. Holland received his call to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1994. Posted by I am LDS on Tuesday, March 27, 2018

March 3, 1995 — President Hunter dies at age 87.

March 12, 1995 — The First Presidency is reorganized, with President Hinckley as president, President Monson as first counselor and President James E. Faust as second counselor. President Monson becomes president of the quorum, with President Packer as acting president.

April 1, 1995 — Elder Henry B. Eyring is sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He had been serving as a member of the First Quorum of the Seventy.

April 6, 1995 — Elder Eyring is ordained an apostle at age 61.

An apostle's call-President Henry B. Eyring General conference week is finally here! Today, we look back on the call of President Henry B. Eyring to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Posted by I am LDS on Monday, March 26, 2018

July 21, 2004 — Elder Neal A. Maxwell dies at age 78.

July 31, 2004 — Elder David B. Haight dies at age 97.

Oct. 2, 2004 — Elders Dieter F. Uchtdorf and David A. Bednar are sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Prior to their calls to the Twelve, Elder Uchtdorf had been serving as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy, while Elder Bednar was president of BYU-Idaho.

Oct. 7, 2004 — Elders Uchtdorf and Bednar are ordained apostles at ages 63 and 52, respectively.

An apostle's call- Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf On today's Countdown to Conference, we reflect on the call of Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf. Posted by I am LDS on Sunday, March 25, 2018

An apostle's call- Elder David A. Bednar On today's Countdown to Conference, we look back on the call of Elder David A. Bednar. We're down to less than a week folks! Who's excited?! Posted by I am LDS on Saturday, March 24, 2018

Aug. 10, 2007 — President Faust dies at age 87.

Oct. 6, 2007 — President Eyring is sustained as second counselor in the First President, while Elder Quentin L. Cook is sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Cook had been serving as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy.

Oct. 11, 2007 — Elder Cook is ordained an apostle at age 67.

An apostle's call- Elder Quentin L. Cook We are counting down to general conference where two new apostles will be called by looking back on the calls of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve. Elder Quentin L. Cook received his call to the Quorum of the Twelve in October 2007. Watch his first remarks here. Posted by I am LDS on Friday, March 23, 2018

Jan. 27, 2008 — President Hinckley dies at age 97.

Feb. 3, 2008 — The First Presidency is reorganized with President Monson as president, President Eyring as first counselor and President Uchtdorf as second counselor. President Packer becomes president of the quorum.

April 5, 2008 — Elder D. Todd Christofferson is sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He had been serving as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy.

April 10, 2008 — Elder Christofferson is ordained an apostle at age 63

An apostle's call- Elder D. Todd Christofferson We are counting down to general conference by looking back on the sustaining of the current members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve.Elder D. Todd Christofferson received his call to the Quorum of the Twelve in April 2008. Watch his first remarks here. Posted by I am LDS on Thursday, March 22, 2018

Dec. 1, 2008 — Elder Wirthlin dies at age 91.

April 4, 2009 — Elder Neil L. Andersen is sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

April 9, 2009 — Elder Andersen is ordained an apostle at age 57.

An apostle's call- Elder Neil L. Andersen We are counting down to general conference by looking back on the calls of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve. Elder Neil L. Andersen received his call to the Quorum of the Twelve in April 2009. Watch his first remarks here. Posted by I am LDS on Wednesday, March 21, 2018

May 30, 2015 — Elder Perry dies at age 92.

July 3, 2015 — President Packer dies at age 90. President Nelson becomes president of the quorum.

July 15, 2015 — President Nelson is set apart as president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Sept. 22, 2015 — Elder Scott dies at age 86.

Oct. 3, 2015 — Elders Ronald A. Rasband, Gary E. Stevenson and Dale G. Renlund are sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Prior to their calls, Elder Rasband was serving as member of the Presidency of the Seventy, Elder Stevenson as the church’s presiding bishop, and Elder Renlund as a member of the First Quorum of the Seventy.

Oct. 8, 2015 — Elders Rasband, Stevenson and Renlund are ordained apostles as their respective ages of 64, 60 and 62.

An apostle's call- Elder Ronald A. Rasband We will be counting down to conference by looking back on the calls of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.Next up, Elder Ronald A. Rasband! Elder Rasband received his call to the Quorum of the Twelve in October 2015. Watch his first remarks here. Posted by I am LDS on Tuesday, March 20, 2018

An apostle's call- Elder Gary E. Stevenson We will be counting down to conference by looking back on the calls of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.Elder Gary E. Stevenson received his call to the Quorum of the Twelve in October 2015. Watch his first remarks here. Posted by I am LDS on Monday, March 19, 2018

An apostle's call- Elder Dale G. Renlund We will be counting down to conference by looking back on the calls of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Dale G. Renlund received his call to the Quorum of the Twelve in October 2015. Watch his first remarks here. Posted by I am LDS on Sunday, March 18, 2018

Oct. 1, 2017 — Elder Robert D. Hales dies at age 85.

Jan. 2, 2018 — President Monson dies at age of 90.

Jan. 14, 2018 — The First Presidency is reorganized, with President Nelson as president, President Oaks as first counselor and President Eyring as second counselor. President Oaks becomes president of the quorum, with President Ballard as acting president.

At present in 2018

First Presidency

President Russell M. Nelson, church president, age 93

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, age 85

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, age 84

Quorum of the Twelve Apostles