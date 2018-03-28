Former President George W. Bush made headlines this week for busting a move.

A video surfaced Tuesday of Bush dancing at his nephew Pierce Bush’s wedding in Colorado Springs this past weekend, according to CNN.

In the video, the 71-year-old former president bops his head and busts a move to the song “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” from Dead or Alive.

Watch a clip of Bush dancing below.

The video made national headlines, including CNN, Huffington Post and Time magazine.

People magazine reported that other notable Bush family members were in attendance, including NBC News correspondent Jenna Bush Hager and fashion model Lauren Bush Lauren, who married David Lauren, the youngest son of designer Ralph Lauren.

Pierce Bush’s father is Neil Bush, who is the brother of George W. Bush and one of the fourth children of George H. W. and Barbara Bush.