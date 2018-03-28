SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are launching a Consumer Financial Protection Initiative to strengthen consumer rights and protect residents from predatory financial practices.

The initiative will focus on landlord-tenant issues, towing and booting companies, payday lenders, construction contractors and solar installers.

“We want Salt Lake City residents to know their rights and make informed choices for themselves and their families,” Mayor Jackie Biskupski said in a statement. “This initiative will offer help in areas that are unique to city residents.”

Salt Lake City is one of four cities taking part in the initiative with the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. The fund is providing $402,155 over the next five years for the project.

In 2018, the initiative will focus on the implementation of a central hub for consumer financial complaints connecting consumers to the various agencies that can resolve complaints or provide consumers with other resources.

Residents who would like to receive help can file complaints or find more information by sending an email to consumerprotection@slcgov.com.