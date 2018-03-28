BOULDER, Garfield County — Adventurers who visit the Bryce Canyon area this weekend or next may leave with more than just great memories.

Visitors will have the chance to take home items such as an REI six-person tent, a DJI Spark drone or a 55-inch smart TV by participating in a treasure hunt at three Utah state parks.

During the weekends of March 30-31 and April 6-7, eight gold tokens — redeemable for prizes — will be distributed and hidden throughout Anasazi State Park Museum, Kodachrome Basin State Park and Escalante Petrified Forest State Park.

The associated prize will be identified once the token is turned in for redemption, which can be done at the visitor center of the state park where it was found.

Tokens must be redeemed by 4:30 p.m. on the Saturday of the weekend they were found. Only one prize will be awarded per person. A complete list of prizes and corresponding weekends can be found at brycecanyoncountry.com/treasurehunt.

The hunt begins on Friday at 8 a.m. and ends on Saturday at 4 p.m. of each weekend and will take place independent of weather conditions. Visitors are asked to use good judgment as they participate.

Tokens distributed for the treasure hunt will be hidden within trail boundaries to ensure the safety of wildlife and participants. Adventurers participating in the activity should pack plenty of food and water and also be aware that some trails in these parks may be moderately strenuous. Visitors will be required to submit an online waiver as part of registration.

Participation in the treasure hunt is free to all park visitors; however, visitors will need to pay admission to state parks.