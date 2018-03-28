There is nothing like a mother’s love for her children. Mothers would rather lay down their own life than lose a child. Eighteen years ago, on Mother’s Day, Mother’s across the nation rallied for stricter gun control with the Million Mom March.

Personally the only thing I wanted for Mother’s day was for my children to March with me in support of gun laws that would offer the protection that I couldn’t guarantee to them. 18 years later nothing has changed. In fact you could say that Gun laws have worsened and we have more dangerous weapons that can easily kill the masses.

Fast forward 18 years and now the children are asking for the laws to protect them where their mothers couldn’t. Please write your representative in Congress to take action, let’s be the adults and protect our children. Let’s not wait another 18 years.

Ronda Miller-Ernest

Bountiful