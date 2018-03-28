SALT LAKE CITY — Ninety-eight Intermountain Healthcare information technology employees will be outsourced to a company called DXC Technology beginning in June, the hospital system announced Wednesday.

The change will be effective June 3. Intermountain said in a release that "no Utah jobs are being lost."

"All affected employees will receive a job offer from DXC with a continuation of employment for at least a year," the organization said in its announcement.

The change comes as Intermountain continues to undergo a systemwide restructuring that has already resulted in some regional administrators' positions being dissolved late last year and will move 2,300 billing and scheduling employees to a company called R1 RCM next month.

The full extent of jobs that may be affected in other areas of Intermountain as part of the overall restructuring remains unclear.

But Wednesday's move represents the last round of outsourcing as part of the restructuring, according to Intermountain.

"This is the last new or expanded partnership arrangement — like R1 and DXC— we will consider in the foreseeable future," the organization said in a release.

Employees who do not want to make the switch will be assisted by Intermountain in finding different jobs, according to the release.

Another 260 Intermountain IT jobs will not be affected, the organization said.

"The IT employees affected ... work in areas such as computer support (phone technicians who assist other employees), internet access, and system administration," the release said. "IT areas not affected by the change who will remain employed by Intermountain include those working in cybersecurity, onsite support, TeleHealth, and the Intermountain data center."

DXC Technology is a Virginia-based company that employees more than 150,000 people in 70 countries. It touts itself on its website as "the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company" that serves approximately 6,000 clients.

