Here’s a look at the news for March 28.

Mitt Romney clarifies stance on DACA

Mitt Romney cleared up his stance on the Dream Act on Tuesday as he continued his campaign for a U.S. Senator spot, according to the Deseret News.

Romney spoke with the Utah County Republican Women’s group Tuesday, where he explained how he feels about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

He called himself a “hawk” when it comes to immigration.

"My view is that they needed to do more to justify permanent residence here, such as attending community college, getting an associate degree, serving in the military, serving in teaching … " Romney said.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Utes advance to NIT championship game

The University of Utah will compete for a national title Thursday, according to the Deseret News.

The Utes defeated Western Kentucky on Tuesday night, 69-64, giving the team its first NIT championship berth since 1974.

Utah prevailed in what was a close game that included 13 lead changes and just as many ties.

The Utes pulled ahead with 38 seconds left in the game with a 3-pointer from Tyler Rawson, giving them a 66-64 edge.

“It was definitely a dream come true,” he said.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Republicans say dishonesty isn’t a deal breaker

A new Deseret News poll found that Republicans don’t see dishonesty as a problem when it comes to presidential candidates.

The report found that 55 percent of Republicans would vote for a presidential candidate in the 2020 election who "would lie to cover up the truth," the poll said.

That’s more than 12 percent higher than Republicans who said the same in 2015.

The total number of voters who would vote for a candidate who was willing to lie to cover up the truth jump from 21 percent in 2015 to 36 percent in the age of Trump.

"Even if they wouldn't want him as a pastor, if they wouldn't like a guy with Trump's proclivities toward dissembling in their personal lives, he seems to be a reliable servant to their political, ideological ambitions," said Tom Wood, an assistant professor of political science at Ohio State University.

Read more at the Deseret News.

China confirms Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and China’s President Xi Jinping reportedly met to discuss nuclear weapons, according to CNN.

This was the first time that Kim made a foreign trip since he became the country’s leader in 2011.

Kim met with Xi to talk about the developments in the Korean Peninsula, hoping to find a “peaceful solution” to the crisis between North and South Korea, CNN reported.

“The visit represents a stunning shift for Kim, who appears to be fashioning himself as a leader in search of a peaceful solution to the crisis on the Korean Peninsula. It's in sharp contrast to 2017, when Kim oversaw a string of missile and nuclear tests that drew the ire of the international community,” according to CNN.

Kim is slated to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April and then with President Donald Trump in May.

Read more.

