WEST VALLEY CITY — Police released surveillance images Tuesday of a car involved in a drive-by shooting directed at a traveling rap group over the weekend.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the vehicle — a red Hyundai Sonata or similar style vehicle — to call police.

The shooting occurred about 8 p.m. Saturday when an RV belonging to the rap group stopped in a Walmart parking lot, 3180 S. 5600 West, and members of the group were visiting with bystanders outside, according to police.

The RV had markings suggesting affiliation with a gang, police said, and a red car with multiple people inside drove through the parking lot twice while the occupants yelled potential rival gang-related slurs.

The vehicle then headed south on 5600 West and multiple rounds were fired from the car toward the RV, according to police.

A 14-year-old girl who was shot in the hip has since been released from the hospital, police said Tuesday. Three others — a 36 year-old man who was shot in the leg, a 22-year-old man who was shot in the torso and a 23-year-old man who was shot in the buttocks — remained hospitalized.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Valley police at 801-840-4000. Tips can be made anonymously.