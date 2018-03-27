The Association for Mormon Letters announced awards for publications and other works across 13 categories at Brigham Young University on March 23 from more than 50 works that are by, for or about members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that were named as finalists.

The 2017 AML Award for a novel went to “Gilda Trillim: Shepherdess of Rats” by Steven L. Peck.

In the young adult category, “Goodbye Days” by Jeff Zentner won the award. In the middle-grade category, the award went to “You May Already Be A Winner” by Ann Dee Ellis.

The award in the picture book category went to “Color Blocked” by Ashley Sorenson and David W. Miles,

“Real Friends” by Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham is the award winner in the comics category.

In the creative nonfiction category, the award went to “That We May Be One: A Gay Mormon’s Perspective on Faith and Family” by Tom Christofferson

The award for the religious nonfiction category went to “What is Mormonism? A Student’s Introduction” by Patrick Q. Mason.

A special award in religious nonfiction publishing went to “Proceedings of the Mormon Theology Seminar,” which was published by the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship’s Mormon Theology Seminar.

“The Pew” by Alison Maeser Brimley won the award in the short fiction category.

In the anthology category, the award winner is “Moth and Rust: Mormon Encounters with Death,” edited by Stephen Carter.

The award for criticism went to “The Second Coming of Mormon Music,” by Michael Hicks from “The Kimball Challenge at Fifty: Mormon Arts Center Essays.”

In the drama category, the winner was the screenplay for “Virtue,” by Tim Slover.

In the poetry category, the award went to “Mother’s Milk” by Rachel Hunt Steenblick.

In the film category, the award winner is “Socorro” a short film written and directed by Marshal Davis.

Also, longtime editor Lavina Fielding Anderson was presented with the Smith-Pettit Foundation Award for Outstanding Contribution to Mormon Letters and columnist and author Robert Kirby was presented with the Association for Mormon Letters Lifetime Achievement Award.

The association has also announced that the literary journal Irreantum will be relaunched as an online publication after a five-year hiatus. See associationmormonletters.org/blog/2018/03/re-launched-irreantum-submissions-open/ for submission information.