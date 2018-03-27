SALT LAKE CITY — Marvel announced on Monday that “Captain Marvel," scheduled to be released March 2019, will bring heroes and villains from the Marvel Cinematic Universe back from the dead.

It appears that Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou, who portrayed Ronan the Accuser and Korath the Pursuer, respectively, in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” will return for the upcoming Marvel movie, which means it'll will take place on the same side of the universe as “Guardians.”

Production has begun on Marvel Studios' @CaptainMarvel...@BrieLarson receives instructions from Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander, on a recent visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to research her character. pic.twitter.com/auLGXviDQE — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 26, 2018

The movie is reportedly set in the 1990s, making it a flashback movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That explains why Korath and Ronan, who died in the first “Guardians” film, will make their return.

According to Mashable, this isn’t surprising the two "Guardians" villains will return since the Skrull alien race is "Captain Marvel's" primary villain. For her upcoming role as the superhero, Brie Larson will be in the middle of a space battle with the villains.

“It's a safe bet that the Skrulls sit on one side of that conflict," wrote Adam Rosenberg for Mashable. "Now that we've learned Ronan and Korath are returning, it's fair to speculate that their people, the Kree, form the other side of that conflict. Especially since Danvers herself is half-Kree in the comics."

Actor Clark Gregg, who played Agent Phil Coulson in “The Avengers” and earlier MCU movies, will also reprise his role in "Captain Marvel" since the film is a flashback, and Samuel L. Jackson is set to return to his role as Director Nick Fury, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Captain Marvel” begins productionthis week and hits theaters March 8, 2019.