TAYLORSVILLE — Two 13-year-old girls were seriously injured when a car struck them on a busy thoroughfare in Taylorsville, police said.

The two teens initially were believed to be in fair condition, but Unified police later said they sustained more severe injuries. Their names and details about the crash were not immediately released.

The two were walking near the intersection of 4200 South and Redwood Road when they were hit about 3:30 p.m., Unified police said in a Tweet.

The busy intersection is bordered by strip malls and is less than a half mile north of Eisenhower Junior High School.

The crash closed southbound lanes of Redwood Road from 4100 South to 4200 South on Tuesday afternoon.

