SALT LAKE CITY — Charges were filed Tuesday against a man accused of robbing two gas stations at gunpoint and threatening the clerks, according to court documents.

Enes Mulalic, 30, of Salt Lake City, was charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

On March 18, Mulalic went to Sinclair, 2690 S. 700 East, pointed a gun at an employee and "threatened to kill him," according to charging documents. He then hit the employee several times with the gun, the charges state. The clerk gave Mulalic all of the money in the cash register, court records state.

That same day, prosecutors believe Mulalic went to a Phillips 66 in Midvale and again robbed the cash register at gunpoint, according to charging documents.

"Mulalic appears to be very aggressive as he is seen pointing the gun directly at the victim several times," investigators stated in the charges upon watching the store's surveillance video.

That video was given to the media to be released publicly. That resulted in a tip from someone who had gone to high school with Mulalic and also family members who identified him in the video, the charges state.

He was arrested on March 23 as part of a joint investigation between Salt Lake police, Unified police, Layton police and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, according to Salt Lake police.

"The investigation encompassed multiple robberies committed across the Salt Lake Valley," police stated.